In Your Neighborhood

Dog Days of Summer Bash

Dog Days of Summer Bash is in Pike County to benefit the Dessin Animal Shelter. It’s held at Buddy’s BBQ on Route 50 in Greentown on Sept. 3 from noon – 4:00 p.m. The event includes live music, an all-you-can-eat buffet and beer tasting courtesy of Irving Cliff Brewery. Four legged friends are welcome on a leash. Ticket are sold at Buddy’s BBQ , the Dessin Animal Shelter in Honesdale, Cats Pajamas in Honesdale, and at Strehle Outdoor Furniture in Lake Ariel. Tickets are $25 per adult, and children 6 years and younger are admitted free. There will be a kid’s bicycle raffle, and face painting.

Forest Vol. Fire Dept. Annual Clam Bake

The Annual Clam Bake is held in Wayne County. Forest Volunteer Fire Department sponsors the event at the firehouse on Towpath Road, Hawley on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Clam Bake has music, refreshments, steamed & raw clams, hamburgers & hot dogs, funnel cakes, sweets, a bounce house for kids, games of chance, and a horseshoe tournament. It is free to attend.