Fun at Sunbury River Festival

SUNBURY–It’s hard to decide what to eat at Sunbury River Festival. There is a vendor selling almost anything you could want. Jacque Kerstetter of Northumberland found what she was looking for.

“We walk up and down and see what there is and sometimes I take things home for supper. In fact I’m taking fried veggies home for supper,” Kerstetter said.

This is Sunbury’s 28th annual River Festival. It is sponsored by Sunbury’s Revitalization.

“It’s great fun for the family and you get to showcase Sunbury as well,” John Merchlinsky said.

There is food, a car show and a cardboard boat regatta on Saturday.

“It’s really entertaining and the kids love it,” Merchlinsky said.

Some of the vendors have been here since River Fest started almost three decades ago, like the Shikellamy Marching Band.

“Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, what ever we can possibly do,” Brandi Ferster said.

While others, like “When Pigs Fly” food truck are new to River Fest.

“We’re excited. We just got started, I know that there’s a lot of buzz happening. A lot of people have told us they’re coming out,” Scott Chandler said.

In years past Sunbury River Fest was held on Front Street, but now because of construction it’s held on Market Street. People Newswatch 16 spoke with have mixed opinions.

“I actually like it because people weren’t so upset then that they are getting blocked off from Front Street and having to come through,” Ferster said.

Jacque Kerstetter is not crazy about the new location. She works in the building at the corner of Front and Market Streets.

“We can just run out the door quick, bring our lunch back and go get our ice cream. It’s a little too far away this year,” Kerstetter said.

River Fest runs through Saturday with weekend activities along the Susquehanna River.