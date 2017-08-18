× Free Eclipse Glasses at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Thousands of baseball fans are expected to be at the Little League complex in South Williamsport on Monday during the solar eclipse and Little League will be ready

If you don’t have a pair of certified eclipse glasses and you plan to come to the game, don’t worry. The people at little league plan to hand out thousands of glasses to fans for free.

Signs warning people not to look directly at the sun are already up at the entrance gates to the Little League International Complex.

This is the first time in Little League history that an eclipse will happen during a game, so the organization has reached out to specialists who say as long as the players don’t stare directly at the sun for a long period, they should be fine.

With thousands of people expected to turn out for the scheduled games on Monday, Little League plans to hand out about 30,000 eclipse glasses.

Thanks to Visionworks and Transitions, the glasses will be free to everyone at the front gate.

“I think it’s a very good thing that they give us glasses,” said Ray Thomsen of Washington. “Safety is the number one thing for the kids. We don’t want to see anyone getting hurt. It’s incredible to be here, so to see the solar eclipse while being here is double fun. It’s awesome.”

Games are expected to go as scheduled on Monday.