SCRANTON — A former auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Scranton has died.

Bishop Francis DiLorenzo died Thursday night. He was 75 years old.

We mourn the passing of Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, 12th Bishop of Richmond. May God grant him eternal rest! https://t.co/zxSOznUpeq pic.twitter.com/bJo0RfsU1V — Diocese of Richmond (@RichmondDiocese) August 18, 2017

Bishop DiLorenzo was most recently the Bishop of Richmond, Virginia.

He served as auxiliary bishop of Scranton from 1988 until 1993.

Prayers for our good friend & former Aux Bishop of Scranton, Bp Frank DiLorenzo, who died last night. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/IoeuhVEsbb — Bp. Joseph C Bambera (@BishopBambera) August 18, 2017