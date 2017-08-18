× Brothers Brawl Led to a Stabbing in Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — Police in Luzerne County were called to a home on Sunshine Drive near White Haven around midnight early Friday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found three brothers after a brutal altercation.

One brother, identified as Charles, was beaten with a baseball bat while two others — Julian and Cory — were stabbed.

Charles refused treatment at the scene, but was later taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton to be treated.

Julian was transported by ambulance to the same facility, while Cory was flown via MediVac to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest in Allentown.

All three men are currently listed in stable condition. The investigation is still ongoing here in Luzerne County.