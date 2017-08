× Bishop Timlin Honored in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, a place that serves free daily meals to those in need, received a generous donation from Bishop Joseph Bambera, head of the Diocese of Scranton.

The donation was in honor of former Bishop James Timlin’s 90th birthday earlier this month.

To show his gratitude, Bishop Timlin said grace and had lunch on Friday with folks helped by St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.