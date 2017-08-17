Turkey Hill Robbed for Fourth Time This Year

Posted 7:32 am, August 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:52AM, August 17, 2017

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — A convenience store was robbed in Luzerne County, and it isn’t the first time.

Police are investigating a hold up at the Turkey Hill along Airport Road near Hazleton for the fourth time this year.

Authorities say the most recent one happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Police haven’t said what was taken in the heist in Luzerne County.

1 Comment

  • seen it all

    Turkey Hill supports it’s local junkies , Please help keep the local losers (& NY , NJ implants) high on meth,oxies, coke and heroin. A go fund me page will be set up and used to make sure there is always $150 in the cash drawer to help with thier transition to 2-5 years in state prison .

    Reply Report comment