Turkey Hill Robbed for Fourth Time This Year

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — A convenience store was robbed in Luzerne County, and it isn’t the first time.

Police are investigating a hold up at the Turkey Hill along Airport Road near Hazleton for the fourth time this year.

Authorities say the most recent one happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Police haven’t said what was taken in the heist in Luzerne County.