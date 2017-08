Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Time for tomatoes!

The annual Pittston Tomato Fest is now underway, after the official festival kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Over the next few days, you can sample a number of foods all camped out in downtown Pittston.

One of the big attractions is the annual tomato fight, which is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The Tomato Festival runs tonight through Sunday here in Pittston.