This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mushroom Picking, Bear Research, and Youth Duck Hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Poconos with field staff member Rick Koval in search of edible mushrooms. Then it's off to state game lands with the Pennsylvania Game Commission for some black bear research. Plus we'll take you on a youth duck hunt in Lackawanna County with members of the NEPA chapter of Delta Waterfowl, catch it all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.