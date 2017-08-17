This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mushroom Picking, Bear Research, and Youth Duck Hunt

Posted 9:32 am, August 17, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Poconos with field staff member Rick Koval in search of edible mushrooms.  Then it's off to state game lands with the Pennsylvania Game Commission for some black bear research. Plus we'll take you on a youth duck hunt in Lackawanna County with members of the NEPA chapter of Delta Waterfowl,  catch it all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s