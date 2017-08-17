Super 16: Team #12 Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes

Posted 6:50 pm, August 17, 2017, by

Mt. Carmel Area has a strong football tradition, no program has more wins in State history.  But, MCA is coming off a 5-6 season and they have plans on being much better this season.  19 starters return, ten on offense.  Quarterback John Ayres will likely move back to his former position at Running Back for his Junior season.  Tom Reisinger is expected to slide into the Quarterback spot as a Sophomore.  The Red Tornadoes are brimming with experience and confidence...doubling their win total from 2016 is within sight.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s