Mt. Carmel Area has a strong football tradition, no program has more wins in State history. But, MCA is coming off a 5-6 season and they have plans on being much better this season. 19 starters return, ten on offense. Quarterback John Ayres will likely move back to his former position at Running Back for his Junior season. Tom Reisinger is expected to slide into the Quarterback spot as a Sophomore. The Red Tornadoes are brimming with experience and confidence...doubling their win total from 2016 is within sight.
Super 16: Team #12 Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes
