Super 16: Team #11 South Williamsport Mounties

Posted 11:00 pm, August 17, 2017, by

South Williamsport went 11-2 last season behind impressive Running Back Gideon Green.   Green, who injured his ankle late last season is back for his Senior season.  Green should run for over 2,000 yards this season if his health holds up because the Mounties have a huge offensive line.  Left Tackle Ben Johnson is an imposing 6'5", 300 specimen.  Green, is also a powerful 235 pounds.  Bringing the power, is our #11 Team.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

