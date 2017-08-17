× No Glasses? No Problem! Other Viewing Options for Solar Eclipse

SCRANTON — Time is running out before the 2017 solar eclipse, and so is the availability of the special safety viewing glasses. That should not stop you from seeing the maximum eclipse on Monday.

Viewers calling into Newswatch 16 want to know if it is true that a welder’s mask is a safe section option. It technically is true, but you will want to make sure the lens is a dark enough shade. A 12 or 14 shade lens would be ideal.

“Shade 12 is a darker lens than basically a standard welding lens, a standard welding lens is shade 10 for your regular welding,” Jason Lewis explained.

Lewis is the store manager at Haun Welding Supply in Throop.

You do not even need the full helmet, you can just put the lens over your eyes and it will turn the sun a bright lime green. If you do not have lenses of this shade at home, this might not be an option for you.

Lewis told Newswatch 16 he has gotten over 100 calls in just two days and has sold out of every lens he had in stock.

Another option would be to go “old school” and create your own pinhole projector. For this one you’ll need two paper plates (two pieces of paper would work, too) and something like a push pin.

You’re going to want to face your back to the sun, take the first plate with the hole in it and put it above your head. Put the second plate out in front of you. On Monday, the illuminated dot on the piece of paper will be partially covered by the moon.

A final option we have for you is using items you can find right in your own kitchen. You will need a cereal box, aluminum foil, tape and a piece of paper.

Trace the bottom of the box of cereal on a piece of paper and cut the paper out. Tape it to the inside of the bottom of the box; the white bottom will make seeing the sun a little bit easier. Cut the corners out of both sides of the top of the box and then tape the box closed. Wrap one of the open corners with aluminum foil and poke a hole through it. The sun will shine through this side; you will be able to see it through the other side – the open corner. Turn your back to the sun and let it shine through the poked hole.

Maximum eclipse in Scranton is at 2:41 p.m. on Monday.