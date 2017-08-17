× Military Share in Lycoming County Helps Hundreds

DUBOISTOWN — They served us and now a group in Lycoming County is hoping to serve those who fought for our freedom.

“I’m a gofer or a pusher. I’m making them go! Go! Go!” said Rick Updegraff.

Vietnam veteran Rick Updegraff woke up early so he could be at the VFW in Duboistown to stuff grocery bags full of food.

“Produce. You got milk, all kinds of goodies,” said Updegraff.

Thanks to the Central PA food banks military share program, hundreds of veterans and family members of veterans in need of support in Lycoming County can sign up to get grocery’s once a month in South Williamsport.

“Oh, yeah, you got to help these people. They served our country you got to help them,” said Updegraff.

“It’s crazy. This is unreal. I mean the line we had to go around, come back, it’s a lot of people,” said Bonnie Barrett.

Bonnie Barett waited in line. Her late husband served in the Army.

“There’s a lot of veterans out there that don’t have a home to live in let alone food to eat,”

The VFW in Duboistown started the military share a little over a year ago. In just 15 months, they’ve gone from feeding 75 families to serving a little over 400.

“It’s like all week that’s what we talk about is military share and then you come out and see their smiling faces and they are thanking us when we are trying to thank them,” said Angel Fortin.

“It’s great, I mean I don’t know what I would do without the extra support for food,” said Bonnie Barrett.

Thanks to donations from nearby businesses, the VFW hopes to continue the military share as long as there is a need here in Lycoming County.