Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- Opening ceremonies for the Little League World Series were held Thursday morning.

It's the 71st annual Little League World Series and the opening ceremony was held at Volunteer Stadium.

The opening ceremony is a tradition and a special time for the players. It's the first time the fans get to see all 16 teams on the field together.

They walk out onto the field, holding their team's banner and carrying their country's or state's flag.

These 16 teams played a lot of baseball games to get here.

According to Little League, more than 7,000 teams played in the tournaments to try to make it to South Williamsport, so these kids are the best of the best.

Newswatch 16 spoke to some of the players before the opening ceremony about how exciting this is.

"This is one of the best experiences I've ever had, just being able to be here looking out over the people, it's just amazing," said Tyler Ankrum of the West Region team.

What the kids are even more excited for is the baseball. Eight of the teams play Thursday and the rest play Friday. The first game starts at 1 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium with Latin America against Mexico.