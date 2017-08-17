Lackawanna League soccer preview

Some of the best players from the Lackawanna Soccer League spoke at the Media Day luncheon held at the Regal Room in Olyphant. Lakeland's Ethan Cortes, Dunmore's Emma Coar and Cullen Myers form Scranton Prep talked about the improving level play of boys and girls soccer in the Lackawanna League.
