Lackawanna League soccer preview

Posted 6:52 pm, August 17, 2017, by

Some of the best players from the Lackawanna Soccer League spoke at the Media Day luncheon held at the Regal Room in Olyphant.  Lakeland's Ethan Cortes, Dunmore's Emma Coar and Cullen Myers form Scranton Prep talked about the improving level play of boys and girls soccer in the Lackawanna League.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

