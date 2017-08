Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Repairs have forced the closure of the Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium -- just before the start of high school football season.

Repairs must be made to the stadium's elevated walkway and locker room tunnel on the site of the Elmer L. Meyers Junior/Senior High School, where the district-wide stadium is located.

The stadium will be closed for at least the first two weeks of the football season in Wilkes-Barre.