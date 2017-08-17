Crash Damages Business in Honesdale

Posted 11:42 am, August 17, 2017, by

Image from Wayne-Pike News Facebook page

HONESDALE — A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Wayne County.

It happened around 8 a.m. in front of a car dealership on Route 6 in Honesdale.

The car crashed into two display vehicles in front of the business, one of which struck the building, breaking a window.

The owner of the dealership tells Newswatch 16 the driver suffered a medical condition before the crash.

No one else was hurt. The dealership is open for business.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s