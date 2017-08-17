× Crash Damages Business in Honesdale

HONESDALE — A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Wayne County.

It happened around 8 a.m. in front of a car dealership on Route 6 in Honesdale.

The car crashed into two display vehicles in front of the business, one of which struck the building, breaking a window.

The owner of the dealership tells Newswatch 16 the driver suffered a medical condition before the crash.

No one else was hurt. The dealership is open for business.