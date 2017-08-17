Busy Day for Fans at Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- Between the first day of games and the opening ceremonies Thursday morning, it's been a busy day for the fans at the Little League World Series.

After months or even years of practicing, it was time to play ball for some of the teams at the Little League World Series.

The opening ceremonies are the official kickoff to the series. The players walk out onto the field at Volunteer Stadium holding their team's banner. But if the size of the crowd says anything, the fans enjoy it as much as the kids.

For some fans, this is their first Little League World Series. Mike Griego brought his grandsons.

"It's special. It's always special with the grandkids," Griego said.

"I think the fields are really nice and there's a lot of places around here to do stuff at," said Matthew Rusinchak of Wilkes-Barre.

For other fans, the Little League World Series is a tradition.

Geraldine Mintz and her family have been coming for at least 10 years.

"We usually come Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and go home Sunday. So we get to see a lot of different games," said Geraldine Mintz.

"I think they're good, I'm excited to see them," added Evan Mintz.

Since the Little League World Series is an international event, fans are here from all over the world.

Jorge Quijada lives in Venezuela but has been in the United States visiting since April. He is excited to be in South Williamsport to support the Latin America team which is from Venezuela.

"We feel so happy to see the kids from our country. We feel so proud," Quijada said.

