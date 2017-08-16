Super 16: Team #14 Williamsport Millionaires

Posted 6:48 pm, August 16, 2017

The Williamsport Millionaires had a  dream season last year, avenging their loss to Delaware Valley, winning a District Title and making a run in the 'AAAAAA' State Championships.  WNEP TV Dream Team Player of the Year Isaiah Hankins graduated and Joe Fagnano, a Junior, takes over the Quarterback duties.  Kurt Danneker is a two way All State caliber player on the line.  But, WIlliamsport will sorely miss All State Running Back Treyson Potts who injured his knee earlier this summer and will likely miss the entire season.  Potts will return next season, but the Millionaires hope they are back this season.

