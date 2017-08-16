Super 16: Team #13 Loyalsock Lancers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loyalsock is coming off another solid season but will miss the versatile talents of Marcus Williams. Sock does have some sock, with Linebacker Hunter Webb among the best is the State. Connor Watkins is the athletic Quarterback that Loyalsock usually tends to have. The Lancers are a bit line on the line, but they return 10 guys on offense and 9 more on defense. The Mt. Carmel Area game in Week One will be a big starting point for our #13 team.