Start of School Delayed for Lakeland

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- Renovations at a school in Lackawanna County will delay the start of the school year.

Lakeland School District officials announced Wednesday night the nearly $7 million renovation project will push the start of school back two weeks.

Now, students will start on September 14. They were originally scheduled to start the last day of August.

The schools in Mayfield and Scott Township are getting new flooring and other upgrades.

The elementary school is also getting a new roof and air conditioning system.

Graduation has also been pushed back a week due to the renovations at Lakeland.