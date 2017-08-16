Protest Outside Carbon County Courthouse

Posted 5:35 pm, August 16, 2017, by

JIM THORPE -- A small group gathered outside the Carbon County Courthouse annex in Jim Thorpe protesting President Trump's response to the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Some people tell us they believe the president should have been more vocal in condemning what happened.

"It's important for us to react. This is the only reaction in this little town. There are protests all over the country so this represents our feelings," said John Drury of Jim Thorpe.

About a dozen people turned out for Wednesday morning's peaceful protest in Jim Thorpe.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

6 comments