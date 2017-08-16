Protest Outside Carbon County Courthouse

JIM THORPE -- A small group gathered outside the Carbon County Courthouse annex in Jim Thorpe protesting President Trump's response to the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Some people tell us they believe the president should have been more vocal in condemning what happened.
"It's important for us to react. This is the only reaction in this little town. There are protests all over the country so this represents our feelings," said John Drury of Jim Thorpe.
About a dozen people turned out for Wednesday morning's peaceful protest in Jim Thorpe.
Rose Rocco
My Father the son of immigrants fought for Our Country in World War II against the Nazis, What Trump as said is shameful!
We don’t want Nazis here!
God Bless America
LONGGREYSOCKS
This is a shame. When i walk the streets of frackville I worry about hatred.
Trump is done
News flash: The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, has spoken out against Trump’s support for racists with a tweet stating that there is no place for racial hatred in the Marines. Trump is toast– he’s lost the military .
Look in the mirror
This is what true patriotism looks like. Thank you to these people.
Bob Smith
I wish that President Trump to resign ASAP! It’s embarrassing.
i quit..
I THINK THE MASSES ARE STARTING TO STIR. LIKE IN NOVEMBER..