Prepping for the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- In less than 24 hours, the stands at Lamade Stadium will be filled with fans and kids will crowd the field, as the Little League World Series begins. And the field in South Williamsport is in tip top shape as the grounds crew puts the finishing touches on it.

"Yesterday was our big work day and we got both fields, etched them and just touched everything up. We did some infield work and put the red conditioner out there," Rob Guthrie said.

The crew mowed and raked the infield, something they will do every morning during the Little League World Series. There is a group of around 30 volunteers to help with field maintenance. Don Fowler has done this for 22 years.

"We came on Sunday night just to get things ready, get the edging done, get the bull pens all fixed up," Fowler said.

Newswatch 16 also found employees at the retail store hard at work.

"We sell what are called team booster shirts which have all the team names and all the league names on the back. It's an exciting time for the communities that are coming in from around the world and they're all ready to get them," Dustin Soloman said.

That means employees had a lot of t-shirts to fold before opening day.

Another group that is doing some last minute preparations is the players.

"We didn't come here to go 0-3. We came here to win some games and hopefully come out on top," Daniel Orfaly said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by as the team from Canada practiced. The boys from British Columbia will play one of the first games at this year's Little League World Series.