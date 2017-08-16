Peach Casserole

After picking peaches in the orchard, Jackie Lewandoski heads to Rohrbach’s Farm Market Bakery and Gift Shop in Catawissa to bake a delicious peach casserole.

Peach Casserole Recipe

1 Quart of Peaches, washed and sliced
4 oz. Cream Cheese, softened
1 9 oz. Amish Wedding Peach Butter (available in our farm market)
6 cups cubed bread
8 eggs
Cinnamon and Nutmeg, Optional

Blend together Cream Cheese and Peach Butter
Add eggs and mix well

In a large bowl mix sliced peaches and cubed bread

Coat the bread and peach mixture with the wet mixture
Sprinkle with Cinnamon and Nutmeg

Pour into a greased 9×13 pan, Bake 350 degrees for approx. 40 minutes, uncovered or until eggs are cooked through.

