After picking peaches in the orchard, Jackie Lewandoski heads to Rohrbach’s Farm Market Bakery and Gift Shop in Catawissa to bake a delicious peach casserole.
Peach Casserole Recipe
1 Quart of Peaches, washed and sliced
4 oz. Cream Cheese, softened
1 9 oz. Amish Wedding Peach Butter (available in our farm market)
6 cups cubed bread
8 eggs
Cinnamon and Nutmeg, Optional
Blend together Cream Cheese and Peach Butter
Add eggs and mix well
In a large bowl mix sliced peaches and cubed bread
Coat the bread and peach mixture with the wet mixture
Sprinkle with Cinnamon and Nutmeg
Pour into a greased 9×13 pan, Bake 350 degrees for approx. 40 minutes, uncovered or until eggs are cooked through.