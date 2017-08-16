Subscription Service Offers 1 Movie a Day in Theaters for $10 a Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every day, more and more people are watching their movies at home, taking a pass on travel, trouble, noisy moviegoers, and most of all, the expense.

Now, a subscription service called "MoviePass" will try to address all of that.

MoviePass is a $9.95 per month movie theater subscription service, kind of like Netflix for big screen theater-going. And it should be -- the company is being run by Netflix co-founder and former Redbox executive Mitch Lowe.

The service does have limitations, however.

You can see one movie per day and doesn't include 3D or IMAX movies. Once you sign up and download their app to your phone, you can only use the pass when you are within 100 yards of the theater, so no purchasing ahead of time and the number of MoviePass tickets available is limited. Also, you can't see a movie you've already seen.

Still think MoviePass is something you'd like to try?

If so, it's currently being accepted at over 30,000 theaters across the country though AMC has threatened legal action against MoviePass.

“AMC is consulting with its attorneys to determine if or how AMC can prevent a subscription program offered by MoviePass from being used at AMC Theatres in the United States,” the company notes in a press release.

"AMC believes that holding out to consumers that first-run movies can be watched in theaters at great quantities for a monthly price of $9.95 isn’t doing moviegoers any favors,” adds AMC, which is currently the largest operator of US movie theaters. “That price is unsustainable and only sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road.”