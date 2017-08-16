Lackawanna Soccer League Media Day

Posted 6:49 pm, August 16, 2017, by

The Lackawanna Soccer League was well represented at the Regal Room in Olyphant for it's first Media Day.  Nearly 100 athletes from 35 schools gathered and bonded with the idea that this will be the best season in League history.  Alicia Sodano from Wallenpaupack HS organized the event, while former Coach and Referee Dennis Mishko was the MC.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s