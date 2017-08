× Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Susquehanna County

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP — A deadly motorcycle crash in Susquehanna County is under investigation.

State police say Daniel Zigon, 33, crashed in the front yard of a home along Route 171 near Thompson just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

That man from Clifford was taken to the hospital where he later died at the hospital in Susquehanna County.