On The Pennsylvania Road in Lackawanna County, Mike met an artist who thinks in terms of what he can't actually see.
Capturing Beauty Below the Surface
-
Meeting the Leaf Maker and Tree Builder on the Pennsylvania Road
-
Visiting The Red Rose Diner On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Remembering the First Great War on the Pennsylvania Road
-
Sharing Stories of the War: Back Down the Pennsylvania Road
-
Nighttime Snapshots
-
-
Pause and Reflect on a Job Well Done
-
Arlington Road in Spring
-
Memories of Accordion Songs on the PA Road
-
Rhododendrons on the PA Road
-
A Rainy Day Back Down The Pennsylania Road
-
-
You’re a Grand Old Flag
-
Some Memorial Day Observations
-
Samplers: Signatures from the Past