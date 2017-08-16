$430 Million Jackpot Fueling Powerball Fever

Posted 5:39 pm, August 16, 2017, by

THROOP -- The Powerball jackpot has reached at least $430 million.

Bob Kizer of Throop missed the record-breaking Powerball jackpot last year by one digit. Instead of winning $1 billion, he got $300. It hasn't swayed him from trying again.

"Then you get that adrenaline, you want to buy it. I usually buy them all the time anyway."

Kizer was one of a steady stream of hopefuls making a last-minute stop at Junior's in Throop for a Powerball ticket. Wednesday night's jackpot is expected to be at least $430 million.

The owners of Junior's say when the jackpot is this high, sales of Powerball tickets more than double.

"We're off to win the big one," said Rich Rafalko. "The wife wants the big one. She says I spend enough on it. We have to win one of these days, something, anything."

Someone will win eventually. Maybe it will be Barbara Hunt.

"It's really something to think about and dream about anyway," said Hunt. "Take care of my family, my grandchildren, retire!"

Your odds are one in about 292 million – slim, but not impossible.

The Powerball drawing will be held just before Newswatch 16 at 11 on WNEP -TV.

