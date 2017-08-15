× Uniting Communities: Pride On The Mountain

With so much attention on what’s been happening in Virginia this past weekend after a white supremacy rally, an event in Scranton this week is hoping to bring all types of people together.

It all surrounds the NEPA Rainbow Alliance’s “Pride On The Mountain.” Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Tuesday which will take place this weekend at Montage Mountain Waterpark in Scranton.

The pride event supports the NEPA Rainbow Alliance in our area and creates awareness of various services for the LGBTQ community.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Pride On The Mountain

WHEN: Saturday, August 19

TIME: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

WHY: Supports the NEPA Rainbow Alliance & the LGBTQ community

WHERE: Montage Mountain Waterpark, Scranton

ADMISSION: Ticket prices start at $5.00.

To get tickets ahead of time and learn more about the event, head here!

To learn more about the NEPA Rainbow Alliance, check out their Facebook page here!