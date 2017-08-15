Quarterback Brandon Keyes threw for 2,365 yards and 33 Touchdowns last season. Keyes is back as our seven starters on defense to a team that went 8-3 last season. The Bears have experience on defense, and one of the best QB's in the State leading the offense in 2017.
Team #16 Pleasant Valley Bears
-
Danville Ironmen football preview
-
Sports Director Jim Coles With The 2017 Penn State Football Team-Media Day
-
North Pocono football preps
-
Defense Lawyers Question PSU Trainer’s Role in Fraternity Death
-
Former GAR Defensive Lineman Hopes to Inspire Young Athletes After NFL Signing
-
-
Blue Mountain Looking Ahead to 2017
-
Camping in the Rain in the Poconos
-
Talkback 16: Tracking Turkeys, Football Season, and Burglars Caught on Tape
-
Wyoming Area Season Preview
-
Mount Carmel Area Football Embraces History
-
-
Teen Killed by Bear During Race Texted His Mother to Say He Was Being Chased
-
Pennsylvania State Police Vehicles Going Gray
-
Tamaqua football