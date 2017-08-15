Team #16 Pleasant Valley Bears

Posted 10:48 pm, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:08PM, August 15, 2017

Quarterback Brandon Keyes threw for 2,365 yards and 33 Touchdowns last season.  Keyes is back as our seven starters on defense to a team that went 8-3 last season.  The Bears have experience on defense, and one of the best QB's in the State leading the offense in 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

