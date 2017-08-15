Team #15 Tri-Valley Bulldogs

Posted 10:57 pm, August 15, 2017, by

Tri-Valley won eight games last season and should improve on that number this year.  Senior RB/LB Danny Scheib rushed for 16 Touchdowns last season, while back mate Dawson Schwalm accounted for 12 more scores and 1,300 yards rushing.  Throw in experienced QB Logan Yoder and the Bulldogs will battle Williams Valley in 'A' ball.

