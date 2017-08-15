PennDOT’s PA511 Adds Travel App for Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- Festivities for the Little League World Series kick off tomorrow in Lycoming County. That means thousands will be traveling to South Williamsport over the next several days.

This year, PennDOT has an app to help those traveling to Lamade Stadium.

The traffic cones are up and ready around the Little League International Complex as it is that time of year again to play ball In Lycoming County.

Thousands are expected to travel to South Williamsport for the Little League World Series and that's expected to bring a lot of road congestion.

Wayne Kovacs already got stuck coming in from New Jersey.

“I hit traffic this morning coming in,” said Kovacs. “Lot of traffic, yeah.”

Now, PennDOT has launched a new page on its PA511 website and phone app to help with those coming out to Lamade Stadium, especially for those out-of-staters not familiar with area roadways.

On PA511, you can see real-time travel for your primary route as well as suggestions for alternate options.

The team from Canada were big fans once they heard about the app.

“Oh, I imagine, this is big event. A lot of people are coming here, so if you can find an easier way to get here, why not?” said coach Ryan Hefflick.

“That's really cool. It just gets more people out to the game and watch some baseball,” said player Matteo Manzi.

Rachel Cevera came up from Philadelphia as her company, Half Genius Marketing, is working with Canon, corporate sponsor for the World Series.

“Oh, that's great because there's so much construction and traffic and stuff. That's super handy. I would have loved to have known about that,” said Cevera. “That is super helpful. I'm sure that will help a lot of people coming out here to watch the games.”

The new Little League World Series app is not just being liked by out-of-towners. In Williamsport, people say they appreciate it as well.

“It's going to be a lot of traffic so anyway they can improve it, it will be better,” said local Tom Yoder.

The fun begins Wednesday afternoon with the Grand Slam Parade. The festival starts at 4 p.m. with the parade stepping off at 5:30 in Williamsport.

The games begin on Thursday.

You can get the PA511 app for iPhone here and for Android here.