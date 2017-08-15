× NEPA Komen Race for the Cure 2017

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Downtown Scranton

Runners/Walkers: 8:00am

Thousands of men and women will be touched in one way or another by the dreadful hand of breast cancer, so we continue to run and walk for the cure.

The 27th Annual NEPA Komen Race for the Cure remembers those lost, honors those who survive, and raises important funds for mammograms, awareness, research and education.

Some important information is noted at the bottom of this post, please be sure to review them.

There is nothing like the sight of thousands of people marching together toward a single purpose. That’s what you experience when you join the WNEP family on the streets of Scranton. Join us by pre-registering at: http://www.komennepa.org/ The first 4,000 registrants get a free t-shirt! If you register online, you’ll even get a discount on your registration fee!

2017 offers more than a Race!

Too early on a Saturday for you? Go online and register to be a Virtual Walker! You can support the Cure from the comfort of your own bed.

Be a part of the “Survivor/Warrior/Forever Fighters” Experience. You’re registration fee will get you a t-shirt and bib, access to the “HOPE” Tent, pre-race breakfast, refreshments and an exclusive gift!

You can walk or run in honor – or memory – of someone. Bring a friend, your family and your co-workers. Make, keep and share a promise for a breast cancer-free life.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Race Day is: September 16, 2017

Race lineup starts at 8:00am

T-shirt Pickup/Race Day Registration Location: People’s Security Bank Parking Lot, Spruce Street, Scranton

Timing chips at a nominal fee

WNEP-TV is proud to be a Local Presenting Sponsor of the NEPA Race for the Cure.