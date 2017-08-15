× IndyCar Demonstrations in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — It’s not the typical car you see parked on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg, but with just a few days before the Verizon IndyCar Series Race at Pocono Raceway, it fit right in.

“It’s really nice and personable that they get out into the community. I think it’s really nice they get to do that,” said Kari Binder, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

The IndyCar ride around downtown Stroudsburg was put together by members of Pocono Raceway, Senator Mario Scavello, and the American Red Cross of the Pocono Mountains.

Doug Hardy from Cresco watched people jump in and out of the car with his grandson.

“It was kind of cool. It scared him at first but he still thought it was pretty neat,” said Doug Hardy, Cresco.

“It’s terrific. This is the first time we have used this promotional tool and it definitely draws a lot of attention and turns a lot of eyes. People are used to seeing the stock cars around the area but anytime we can get an IndyCar or an open wheel car it definitely promotes that race as well,” said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO.

With the Indy race coming up, some people we spoke to say it’s nice to see one of these cars zipping around downtown Stroudsburg before they take off around the Tricky Triangle.

“It’s fantastic, actually. I was able to get a ride in it and we were hot rodding down Main Street and it was super exciting,” said Michele Baehr, American Red Cross of the Poconos.

I, too, took the same ride around Main Street. But don’t worry, the two seater was not going the normal 230 miles an hour and we made it back to the starting line just fine.

The Verizon IndyCar Series Race takes off on Sunday at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond.