Iced Coffee Day Nets $60K for Go Joe 20, St. Joseph’s Center

SCRANTON -- We now know how much money your coffee addiction contributed to St. Joseph's Center.

Nearly $60,000 was raised during an iced coffee day fundraiser at Dunkin' Donuts last month during our Go Joe 20 campaign.

The $56,234 raised from the iced coffee day fundraiser, combined with an additional $3,500 donation from the local franchisees totals a $59,734 donation to St. Joseph’s from Dunkin' Donuts of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

In all, close to $400,000 was raised during this year's Go Joe 20 bike ride and telethon for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.