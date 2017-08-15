Heartwarming photo shows boy napping with his cow at Iowa State Fair

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A photo snapped at the Iowa State Fair shows a boy and his cow cuddled up, exhausted after several days of work before the event.

Mitchell Miner and his bovine pal, Audri, spent weeks preparing for the Iowa State Fair’s youth dairy cattle show, according to the Des Moines Register. To get ready for the fair, Miner led, bathed, clipped and walked Audri regularly leading up to the competition.

On the day of the contest, Miner woke up at 3 a.m. – the third morning in a row that Miner had gotten up early.

In the end, Audri placed fifth out of seven contestants. So after weeks of hard work, the duo rewarded themselves with the nap.

“She likes to lay down quite a bit,” Miner said. “She just enjoys my company.”

Mitchell’s father, Jeremy Miner, saw them napping and snapped a few photos for Facebook.

The now viral picture has more than 21,000 likes and 1,600 shares.