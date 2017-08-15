Firefighter Facing Underage Sex Charges
DALLAS — A volunteer firefighter in Luzerne County faces charges for statutory sexual assault.
According to court papers, Joshua Ralston, 20, from Dallas, had sex with a 13-year-old girl on two occasions at the victim’s home.
Police say Ralson admitted to the assaults.
2 comments
lester
You could have left out that he was a Firefighter, its hard enough to recruit and with agencies like WNEP its now harder. Thanks! What if he was a reporter or meteorologist???
flamer
Finally, a firefighter whom started a fire he COULDN’T put out! Lol