Firefighter Facing Underage Sex Charges

Posted 12:11 pm, August 15, 2017, by

DALLAS — A volunteer firefighter in Luzerne County faces charges for statutory sexual assault.

According to court papers, Joshua Ralston, 20, from Dallas, had sex with a 13-year-old girl on two occasions at the victim’s home.

Police say Ralson admitted to the assaults.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments