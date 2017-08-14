× Wilkes-Barre Police Investigating Reported Rape On Busy Street During The Day

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a report of a rape that allegedly took place on a busy city street in broad daylight.

Police say a woman said she was attacked at knife point around 6 p.m. Sunday.

A posting on the Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s Facebook page alerts residents about the alarming attack reported to them.

A 29-year-old woman told police she was walking on Carey Avenue in the city when a man approached her, threatened her with a knife, and raped her.

“In broad daylight, yeah, absolutely surprises me,” said Victoria Kwuk. “You’d think that someone would stop or if she’s making noise someone would have at least called 911.”

Police did not give an exact location for where on Carey Avenue the reported attack happened.

Carey Avenue runs a little over a mile from Academy Street to Division Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“I believe that no girl should walk by herself without pepper spray, a Taser, anything like that because I myself got robbed at gunpoint,” said Kenneth Monroe.

“That kind of makes me concerned because I walk around at that time and I’m usually out and about all the time anyway, so that’s a little concerning right there,” said Kera Megis.

Police describe the attacker as a black male, about 5’8” with a small build, a shaved head and wearing small square glasses. He appeared to be 28 to 30 years old. He was riding a men’s mountain bike at the time.

“It’s horrible and I just hope they catch the guy who did this because he deserves the worst,” said Monroe.

Police say they have no information on the woman’s condition only that it was her that reported the attack.