Two Hurt in Head-on Crash in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR — Two people were hurt in a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car and SUV collided head-on at the intersection of Union and Harrison Streets in Taylor late Sunday night.

Crews had to free the driver of the car.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the crash, or if any charges will be filed in Lackawanna County.