Trump Calls KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists ‘Repugnant’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, facing mounting pressure from Republicans and Democrats alike, did what he declined to do over the weekend during an event at the White House on Monday when he directly condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis in a brief statement to reporters.
“Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said in response to the attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
“Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America,” Trump said.
The comments came in a hastily scheduled White House event in the Diplomatic Reception Room, where Trump — speaking with the help of a teleprompter — spoke straight to camera after meeting with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss the Department of Justice’s civil rights investigation into the attack.
“To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable,” he said. “Justice will be delivered.”
Trump had been excoriated for his unwillingness to condemn the groups behind the violent protests that left one woman dead who was hit by a car allegedly driven by a man with ties to white supremacy groups.
After blaming the violence “on many sides” Saturday, Trump stayed silent for close to 48 hours, letting his trademark bluntness and campaign pledges to call terrorism what it is succumb to silence and vagueness.
Trump was asked by reporters after he spoke why he waited so long to condemn these hate groups by name and did not respond.
Trump added that the victims in Charlottesville “embody the goodness and decency of our nation.” The President said the death of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman who was killed Saturday when a car slammed into a crowd of counterprotesters, “fills us with grief.” And said the two officers killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday — pilot Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates — “exemplify the very best of America.”
“In times such as these, America has always shown its true character — responding to hate with love, division with unity, and violence with an unwavering resolve for justice,” Trump said.
Trump’s comments came as he took a short break from his 17-day long working vacation in New York and New Jersey with a trip to the White House. He initially returned to Washington to meet with top administration officials and sign a presidential memorandum directing his US trade representative to determine whether an investigation is needed into China’s laws and policies related to trade and intellectual property.
But by Monday morning, after nearly 48 hours of pressure on the White House, Trump and his top aides seemingly realized that pressure was too great and that a statement needed to be delivered.
“As a candidate I promised to restore law and order to our country, and our federal law enforcement agencies are following through on that pledge,” Trump said. “We will spare no resource in fighting so that every American child can grow up free from violence and fear. We will defend and protect the sacred rights of all Americans and we will work together so that every citizen in this blessed land is free to follow their dreams, in their hearts, and to express the love and joy in our souls.”
Trump led his brief statement by touting his return to Washington and positive economic news. One aide said the President wanted to give the “full picture” of how he sees things — not only wanting to do Charlottesville in a vacuum. And said the President’s initial focus on economic news was not ad-libbed.
This was the White House’s latest attempt to clarify Trump’s comments from Saturday, and by far the most forceful.
An unnamed White House official said Sunday that “of course” the President condemns “white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups,” but declined to explain why the President wasn’t saying it himself.
Before Trump made a statement, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a “no tolerance” message during a brief discussion with reporters in Cartagena, Colombia.
“We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” said Pence, calling them “dangerous fringe groups.”
Trump remained silent even after Pence’s comment, remaining silent event on Twitter. By declining to send a single tweet of his own, Sunday was only the fourth in his 207 days as president that Trump has gone a full day without tweeting a message.
Trump did, however, use Twitter on Monday to push his political message and settle a score: He slammed Ken Frazier, the CEO of Merck Pharma, who resigned from Trump’s manufacturing council over his failure to condemn white supremacists.
“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES,” Trump tweeted.
Frazier, one of the nation’s top African-American CEOs, has spent considerable time at the White House with Trump before he resigned his position.
Read President Trump’s full statement below:
Thank you. I’m in Washington today to meet with my economic team about trade policy and major tax cuts and reform. We are renegotiating trade deals and making them good for the American worker. And it’s about time.
Our economy is now strong. The stock market continues to hit record highs, unemployment is at a 16-year low, and businesses are more optimistic than ever before. Companies are moving back to the United States and bringing many thousands of jobs with them. We have already created over one million jobs since I took office.
We will be discussing economic issues in greater detail later this afternoon, but, based on the events that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, I would like to provide the nation with an update on the ongoing federal response to the horrific attack and violence that was witnessed by everyone.
I just met with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack that killed one innocent American and wounded 20 others. To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered.
As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. It has no place in America.
And as I have said many times before: No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other, and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.
Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.
We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are equal under our Constitution. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.
Two days ago, a young American woman, Heather Heyer, was tragically killed. Her death fills us with grief, and we send her family our thoughts, our prayers, and our love.
We also mourn the two Virginia state troopers who died in service to their community, their commonwealth, and their country. Troopers Jay Cullen and Burke Bates exemplify the very best of America, and our hearts go out to their families, their friends, and every member of American law enforcement.
These three fallen Americans embody the goodness and decency of our nation. In times such as these, America has always shown its true character: responding to hate with love, division with unity, and violence with an unwavering resolve for justice.
As a candidate, I promised to restore law and order to our country, and our federal law enforcement agencies are following through on that pledge. We will spare no resource in fighting so that every American child can grow up free from violence and fear. We will defend and protect the sacred rights of all Americans, and we will work together so that every citizen in this blessed land is free to follow their dreams in their hearts, and to express the love and joy in their souls.
Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you very much.
3 comments
Lance
Great speech. But the liberals will still blame Trump for Saturday and the violence. No matter what he is to blame for everything. Regardless of the truth
Susan Conrad
Too little too late
Watching from afar
A little too little, a little too late. The fact that this administration was pressured to issue a condemnation shows where they stand. To be silent in the face of injustice is to condone the injustice.