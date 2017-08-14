Callers in this edition of Talkback 16 were focused on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and the reaction to it including here in our area.
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
Talkback 16: A Trial for Alleged Double Murder Suicide and the Trolley
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Painful Talkback Calls
-
Talkback 16: Skimming Devices, President’s Budget, The Train
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: Fireworks, Trump’s Tweets
-
-
Talkback 16: OJ Simpson
-
Talkback 16: Transgender Inmate Lawsuit, Penn State Fraternity Death
-
Talkback 16: More Fireworks Grief, Trump’s Tweets
-
Talkback 16: Cigarette Buying Age, Power Outages
-
Talkback 16: Opioid Addiction, PhotoLink
-
-
Talkback 16: Health Care, Weather
-
Talkback 16: Water Bills, Yielding to Pedestrians
-
Talkback 16: Covering Severe Weather