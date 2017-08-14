Stabbing in Scranton Under Investigation

SCRANTON -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after reports of a stabbing in Scranton.
Police were called to Hamm Court just before 9 p.m. Monday.
The two victims were taken to a hospital and at least one person was taken into custody.
Newswatch 16 spoke with a neighbor who heard the commotion happening right outside her home.
"I grew up here. It's not the neighborhood that it was when I was 10 years old, but it's very nice. It's very safe. It's very clean. But when something like this happens, it's always disturbing," said Mary Kay Maldonato.
Police have not released any other information.
41.388950 -75.675581
4 comments
TRKRGR
hmm….wonder if they’re going to protest and rally against this hate that Scranton doesn’t welcome………
Bob Smith
I think it must be domestic violence and not to worry whether if your neighborhood is good or bad.
Doug
Good point Bob, worry if your neighbor is good or bad.
Bob Smith
Thank you. I’ve lived in Houston before…. In my previous neighborhood was affluent experienced several bad things before.