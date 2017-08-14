Stabbing in Scranton Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after reports of a stabbing in Scranton.

Police were called to Hamm Court just before 9 p.m. Monday.

The two victims were taken to a hospital and at least one person was taken into custody.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a neighbor who heard the commotion happening right outside her home.

"I grew up here. It's not the neighborhood that it was when I was 10 years old, but it's very nice. It's very safe. It's very clean. But when something like this happens, it's always disturbing," said Mary Kay Maldonato.

Police have not released any other information.