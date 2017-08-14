× Pools Closing Early in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG — There are only a few days left to splash around at Dansbury Park Pool in East Stroudsburg.

This pool and the public pool in Stroudsburg will close for the season this weekend one week earlier than they normally do.

“I mean it’s not that bad because school starts in two weeks so I don’t think it’s that big of a difference,” said Abigail Storey, East Stroudsburg.

Directors at The Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission tell Newswatch 16, the season had to be cut short due to lack of lifeguards.

“Our kids are going back to college and we have high school students that are involved in camps and sports and marching bands, that type of thing. Everyone is getting back into the school mode and it’s one of the things that we have to look at. It’s a constant readjustment in the summer season,” said Sherry Acevedo, SROSRC Executive Director.

Because of the rainy summer that we had, people who use the public pools tell Newswatch 16, they are sad to see them close a little early. But with school starting in just a few weeks, they will find something to do to keep the kids occupied.

“There’s other activities in the community that people can do,” said Storey.

Neil Jackson from Kunkletown usually brings his granddaughter to the Dansbury pool. They decided to stop in before the gates close.

“Yeah, it’s tough on the kids who want to come to the pool because the pool will close. Yeah but they can leave the pool open,” said Jackson.

Stroudsburg pool will officially close for the season on Saturday.

Dansbury Park Pool in East Stroudsburg will close on Sunday.