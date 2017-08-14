Piece of History Added to Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Museum

ASHLAND -- A piece of our area's mining heritage is now on display at a museum in Schuylkill County.

A 35-foot headframe from a coal mine was unveiled Monday morning at the Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Museum in Ashland.

The museum received state money last year to refurbish the headframe from the entrance of an old mine that closed in 1931 in our area.

"It came from north of Mahanoy City in Bohmanspatch, put up we think in 1866. We think it's probably over 100 years old," said Ed Wytovich, who is on the museum board of directors.

Museum board members hope this addition will draw more people to the museum in Schuylkill County.

