New Mobile Career Lab

BENTON -- Pennsylvania CareerLink helps people all over the state find jobs and go back to school. The centers in central Pennsylvania are taking a new approach, hoping to reach even more people.

CareerLink introduced a mobile career center on Monday, bringing job matching to you.

Cheryl Kass of Benton knows all about the job search. She's been looking for a job for a few months. She walks to the Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center daily to use the computers to look for a job.

"I don't drive a car, so I'm looking for local work," Kass said.

Kass was happy when she saw the mobile career lab from CareerLink. It's called The Link, and it will travel to nine counties, bringing CareerLink to the community.

"For me, it's hard because I don't have a computer at home. To come here and get the help that I need and be able to get on the computer and search for jobs it would be great," Kass said.

One of the monthly stops for the mobile career lab is at the Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center.

"I know that I have individuals that come and use our center and we have a very small computer lab with three computers. And I have people who specifically come and ask to use the computers to job search," Athena Aardweg said.

The new mobile lab was paid for by state grant money. People are invited to come to The Link to look for and apply for jobs, work on their resumes and get career guidance.

The Link has seven computers, a printer, a projection screen and it's even handicapped accessible.

CareerLink representatives say they hope the mobile career lab will help more people find jobs. People like Cheryl Kass who are not able to drive to one of the CareerLink facilities.

"I think it's hard to put a price tag on someone's ability to get a better job or a job. In a small, rural community you don't have many options, you can only go where your transportation will take you," Aardweg said.

The mobile career lab will be at a different spot in central Pennsylvania every day.

