Man Accused of Trying to Sell Pills to Boy in Girardville

Posted 10:57 pm, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:20AM, August 15, 2017

GIRARDVILLE -- A man is locked up in Schuylkill County, accused of trying to sell prescription drugs to a minor.

Police say Michael Grady, 65, of Girardville tried to sell prescription pills to a boy on West Ogden Street on Sunday.

A neighbor saw the exchange and told Grady to leave. That's when police say Grady saw the neighbor's young children and asked to buy one of them.

Investigators said Grady was drunk and high on narcotics at the time.

Grady faces charges including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, corruption of minors, and public drunkenness.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

29 comments

  • tiny turtle

    In addition to this mess that the story has already told us, I’ll bet that the prescription pills were purchased by “US’-the hard-working taxpayers. Just judging by the looks of this guy…I’d wager that he’s not on anybody’s payroll but “ours”. They should charge him with some sort of fraud and take his benefits away. If he is feeling well enough to be able to sell some of his pills…he shouldn’t have them, period.

    Reply Report comment
    • In a galaxy far far away

      I am sure you’re correct. He was probably diagnosed with one of the many magic diseases “conditions” that have given excuses to so many people who cannot simply deal with life! Medicate and convince them they are disabled and away we go…another addict who is not responsible for their actions! Everybody’ fault but theirs!

      Reply Report comment
  • Conroy

    Genius right here. When your caught in a drug deal you’re supposed to run away, not ask the man who caught you how much it would cost to buy his daughter. It’s so unreal it’s funny.

    Reply Report comment
  • commonsense

    The North Schuylkill school district is a total mess. The towns are falling apart. But taxes for schools and local municipalities are on the rise. Why anyone settles down here must have no deductive reasoning skills. It is just going to get worse when the baby-boomer generation passes on. The outmigration rate of the educated is too high vs the inmigration of uneducated criminals.

    Reply Report comment
    • In a galaxy far far away

      Well you cant argue that the area has gone to zhit! Illegal immigration and the prisons sure helped. I grew up here and have one of the few remaining descent jobs left in the county (except for said prison and of course the teachers) I have a nice piece of property to call my own. But the way the area has declined, I feel like putting a barbed wire fence around it with a gun tower!

      Reply Report comment
      • stev

        I agree man. Its a shame. When I visit i wanna throw up. The roads in the towns haven’t been paved in years it seems. People’s properties with rusting fences and row homes abandoned. Garbage strewn all over the place. Downtown’s pretty much abandoned. Teachers and prisons keeping the place afloat. Then throw in the corruption, illegals and drug problem. It has to be tough living there even with a good income anymore.

  • lookback

    Notice the Trumpistas have to always veer away from the news at hand with childlike diversionary statements about non related issues. They are so concerned about property being damaged in Virginia but a girl being killed by a Nazi doesn’t even register with them. Yes these vile un-American groups occasionally rise but then are appropriately stomped out and forgotten by history just like the Trumpistas. They learned their hatred somewhere, perhaps from their mom and dad or simply from watching too much of the sexual abuser channel Fox news. But some sympathy for them as they are victims of brainwashing and propaganda, unfortunately they lack the grey matter necessary to know they are are being played.

    Reply Report comment
  • mickmars

    Life in the Skook. I can’t believe there hasn’t been a reality show made about that asspit yet. Or maybe a country song. I’m thinking “3 teeth and a bottle of T-Bird”.

    Reply Report comment
      • iseelosers

        You’re so stupid. We’ve been reading crap about garbage from many states long before Trump got in there. Get a clue! Oh wait, youra nepa knuckle-draggah no clue to be had.

    • In a galaxy far far away

      Hey, I am from the skook and have a job…and my teeth. But I have a trivia question: which line in Shenandoah is longer? The free cheese line or the line into the magistrates office on arraignment day? Neither…they take turns going through both lines! They should just give out free food at the Magistrate to save time.

      Reply Report comment