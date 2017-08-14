Man Accused of Trying to Sell Pills to Boy in Girardville

GIRARDVILLE — A man is locked up in Schuylkill County, accused of trying to sell prescription drugs to a minor.

Police say Michael Grady, 65, of Girardville tried to sell prescription pills to a boy on West Ogden Street on Sunday.

A neighbor saw the exchange and told Grady to leave. That’s when police say Grady saw the neighbor’s young children and asked to buy one of them.

Investigators said Grady was drunk and high on narcotics at the time.

Grady faces charges including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, corruption of minors, and public drunkenness.

