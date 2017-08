Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE -- A fire at a home in Luzerne County is under investigation.

This place on Jackson Street in Edwardsville went up around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two adults and seven kids were inside at the time.

They all got out safely thanks to a neighbor who banged on the door.

Authorities haven't said what may have sparked the flames, but they believe the fire got started in the attic of that home in Luzerne County.