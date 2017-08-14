Fire in Susquehanna County Called Suspicious

Posted 11:27 am, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, August 14, 2017

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP -- A fire that damaged a mobile home in Susquehanna County is considered suspicious, according to state police.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday on White Drive outside Forest City and spread to another trailer.

No one was living in the home where the fire started.

A state police fire marshal is investigating.

